The Cincinnati Bearcats finally got one of the biggest defensive commitments, ranked behind only Derrick Shepard, of this Class of 2022 recruiting season with JQ Hardaway, coming out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. The senior-to-be is currently ranked as the 438th-best recruit in the country, the 40th-best cornerback in the country, and the 18th-best recruit out of Alabama, ranked at .8839 and about as close as a three-star can get to that four-star ranking. This only further elevates a fantastic 2022 defensive back recruiting class, one of the best defensive recruiting classes in school history, and should further elevate the 31st-ranked class in the country.