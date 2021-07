Situated in the heart of the Paiute ATV Trail System, Marysvale will host this year’s Paiute Trail Jamboree. Designed for UTVs, this jamboree is packed with events you won’t want to miss and it is free. There is no charge for registration, but you need to register to attend. You can ride with a guide on some of the best ATV trails in the country or use a detailed map to ride with your own group of friends.