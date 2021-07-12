Virgin Galactic CEO Explains What’s Next After Billionaire Richard Branson’s Successful Spaceflight
The company will begin offering commercial spaceflights next year, with an eventual goal of multiple flights per day around the world. On Sunday, Virgin Galactic hit a crucial milestone on its road to make commercial space tourism a reality starting in 2022: sending a fully crewed ship to space that included founder and billionaire Richard Branson. But Branson won’t be leading the charge, as he plans to step back and focus on his charitable foundations. That leaves Michael Colglazier as the “steely-eyed missile man” in charge of the company’s mission.www.forbes.com
