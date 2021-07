This year's episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All was mostly a pointless recap of all the petty man-drama this season, but there was a very important Bachelorette promo at the end of it. With just two episodes left to wrap up Katie Thurston's season, the preview explored the dramatic fashion in which things end. While Thurston has stayed pretty level-headed all season, she's pushed to her limits in the next couple of weeks... to the point where she threatens to leave the show. Sadly there's no Colton Underwood-style fence jump, just Thurston in a locked bathroom asking to go home.