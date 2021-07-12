Top 10 Garden Tools for Tough Gardening Problems

Gardening seems like it should be a leisurely, relaxing activity, but if you've spent any time pulling weeds, composting soil, or harvesting, you know it can be more like a full-body workout. And, that can mean sore muscles the next day—for anyone. But if you're already prone to aches and swelling, like the 1.3 million adults with rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that causes joint inflammation), even light gardening like watering flowers can be a struggle. The answer isn't to toss out your trowel and find a new hobby, but to strategize on tools and techniques that will ease the strain. Modifying activities to make them more tolerable helps people from getting discouraged and keeps them active according to William S. Raoofi, MD, a board-certified pain management specialist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.