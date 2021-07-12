Council must take stands and take votes rather than hide behind ‘staff direction’
In drafting this editorial, we thought the best option to avoid any potential fallout for what might follow was to discuss it in committee, belaboring all the points and arguments we wanted to bring up, address and explore. Then, rather than decide on who should write the editorial, we instead directed the editorial to write itself. When complete, we would simply publish it namelessly and, in doing so, none could be held liable for what we decide to write.www.redrocknews.com
