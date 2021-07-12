Cancel
Sedona, AZ

Council must take stands and take votes rather than hide behind ‘staff direction’

By Christopher Fox Graham
Sedona Red Rock News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn drafting this editorial, we thought the best option to avoid any potential fallout for what might follow was to discuss it in committee, belaboring all the points and arguments we wanted to bring up, address and explore. Then, rather than decide on who should write the editorial, we instead directed the editorial to write itself. When complete, we would simply publish it namelessly and, in doing so, none could be held liable for what we decide to write.

Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Arizona Government
