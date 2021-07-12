Cancel
MLB

Baseball: Haughton’s Stovall takes name out of MLB Draft, will play for Arkansas

bossierpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Haughton star Peyton Stovall has decided to take his name out of the MLB Draft and play for Arkansas. “After much prayer and guidance from the lord above and long talks with my family, I have decided it’s best for me to withdraw my name from the MLB draft and continue my education and career at the best university in the country. Razorback nation. Let’s get to work,” Stovall wrote in a Twitter post early Monday afternoon.

bossierpress.com

