Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Transitions to Real Estate Career

Sharon Tay is pivoting to a real estate career, bringing her passion for architecture to the Beverly Hills office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “My transition into real estate comes from a need to satisfy a longtime love of homes and design while continuing to be of service to the public,” said Tay, who was a prime-time news anchor on CBS/KCAL for 13 years. “I’m a big believer that a home, no matter how big or small, serves as our sanctuary and respite from the daily grind. I’m very excited to be the conduit of this need and desire to my clients.”