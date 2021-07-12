Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Transitions to Real Estate Career

By RISMedia Staff
rismedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Tay is pivoting to a real estate career, bringing her passion for architecture to the Beverly Hills office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “My transition into real estate comes from a need to satisfy a longtime love of homes and design while continuing to be of service to the public,” said Tay, who was a prime-time news anchor on CBS/KCAL for 13 years. “I’m a big believer that a home, no matter how big or small, serves as our sanctuary and respite from the daily grind. I’m very excited to be the conduit of this need and desire to my clients.”

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Broadcast Journalism#Cbs Kcal#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Country
Singapore
Related
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Vegas Inc presents Inaugural Real Estate Awards

As a major sector of any economy, real estate plays an integral role in our community. Residential real estate provides housing for individuals and families while commercial real estate creates jobs and spaces for retail, offices and manufacturing. Our dedicated real estate professionals are working day-in and day-out to fuel the vision of Southern Nevada as the best place to live, work and play.
New York City, NYscarsdalenews.com

Schuman wins Real Estate Board award

Longtime Scarsdale resident Ira Schuman was recently awarded the Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) Sales Brokers Most Ingenious Deal of the Year Award, generally considered to be the highest honor in New York City real estate. Schuman, vice chairman at Savills, worked with the National Urban League (NUL) to move its headquarters back to Harlem where it had been founded more than 100 years ago. He and his partner Richard Eaddy were awarded the Edward S. Gordon Memorial Award for the historic decision, which will include New York’s first Civil Rights Museum.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Announces the 2021 LRE® Virtual Awards Celebration

SEATTLE, WA – Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate is thrilled to announce the 2021 LRE® Virtual Awards Celebration, being hosted on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. The annual LRE® Awards, now in its 14th year, are a prestigious designation of merit and commitment and have long recognized exclusive LRE® members for their success and dedication to the real estate industry. The virtual format makes it possible for anyone to attend; honorees, their families, our members and partners, media contacts and the entire luxury real estate industry.
Real Estateretechnology.com

Building a Winning Real Estate Team

Mark your calendar! In this three-session Master Class series, Cari Briner, President of Coaching at Achieve Freedom Coaching, will teach you everything you need to know about building a highly successful real estate team. Whether you're a single agent ready to build a team from the ground up or you...
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Luxury Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, Wins 30 Most Valuable Brands of the Year Award

LOS CABOS, MEXICO - Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, the #1 luxury brokerage in Mexico´s Baja California Sur, now adds yet another prestigious win to their ever-expanding record of international accolades. Named by The Silicon Review as one of the “30 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2021,” Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate has been recognized as a top global organization from a line-up of noteworthy business and technology professionals. With a distinct purpose on providing a luxury property experience to anyone who walks through their doors, anywhere in the world, here´s why this luxury real estate brand matters.
Real Estatebizjournals

See which real estate projects won a 2021 Capstone Award [PHOTOS]

Find out what projects from across the metro are being recognized as 2021 Capstone Award honorees. The Kansas City Business Journal will showcase the real estate development projects that transformed the Kansas City area in 2020. This is a formal program with a reception. Appetizers and cocktails will be served.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

The Real Deal’s Prodigy exposé wins NY Press Club Award

The Real Deal’s investigative feature on the Prodigy fiasco has won an award from the New York Press Club for consumer reporting. The organization honored the story “Behind the biggest real estate crowdfunding implosion,” written by Sylvia Varnham O’Regan and Mary Diduch. The feature detailed the ordeal of thousands of...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Avenue Code Wins Comparably Award for Best Career Growth

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Avenue Code, the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions, was just recognized as a Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably Awards 2021. The consultancy won the award purely based on employee ratings submitted throughout the year, a fact which highlights Avenue Code’s strong emphasis on internal culture and development opportunities even during challenging seasons like the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Steve Gold Shares His Thoughts on Dorinda Medley's Real Estate Career

Although Steve Gold was incredibly excited about his Ancramdale, NY, listing, finding a buyer for the massive property was proving to be more of a challenge than he anticipated. As he explained on Million Dollar Listing New York's July 15 episode, "Selling Artemis Farm and all of its 450 acres, to be honest, it's more of an undertaking than I even imagined."
Real Estatecushmanwakefield.com

REALISING REAL ESTATE PODCAST

Co-hosted by Lottie Tollman and Richard Womack, our Realising Real Estate podcast series takes a forward look at real estate through the eyes of the investor and occupier. For each podcast, our hosts will be joined by experts to discuss the future of real estate, innovations, trends and more. We...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Real Estate Investors Bumping Buyers in 31 Top Markets

Are real estate investors creating excessive competition amid the inventory shortage? According to a new report from realtor.com®, some markets are being hit hard by investor activities, while others are benefitting. According to the data, investors are worsening the inventory shortage in 31 of the top 50 U.S. markets. In...
Oakbrook Terrace, ILrejournals.com

Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame: Marcus & Millichap’s Ryan Engle

Each year, Midwest Real Estate News inducts a new class into its Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. Last year, despite its challenges, was no exception. Here is a look at one of the members of our 2020 Hall of Fame class, Ryan Engle, senior managing director of investments with the Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, office of Marcus & Millichap.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Inman Acquired: Real Estate News Now Backed by PE Money

Beringer Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm that specializes in media, technology and marketing services, has acquired Inman Group. Beringer states it will “contribute input” for the news organization’s day-to-day strategy, as well as investment capital. A Beringer press release states the firm will be investing “significantly” in additional growth opportunities across Inman’s operations.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umanasky Sues High-Profile Real Estate Agent Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky is denying he screwed over a real estate investor out of tens of millions on a deal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Mauricio and his company The Agency are taking legal actions against a high-profile agent named Aitan Segal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy