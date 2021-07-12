Pentagon 'Reviewing' Military Intervention in Haiti Following Assassination

Tension continues to escalate in Haiti following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last week. The Head of Security at Haiti’s Presidential Residence has been placed into police custody as authorities continue investigating the attack on Moise. Dimitri Herard, the head of General Security unit of the National Palace, was questioned at the Inspector General’s office yesterday then transferred to a police station in Port-au-Prince. Associate Carl Martin said that when Herard asked officers why he was being held for the night, he was told the decision ‘came from above’. Police also took away Herard’s guns and cellphone. Authorities say the operation involved at least 26 Colombians, some of which were former members of the Colombian Military that were hired through a Florida-based security company. According to the Colombian National Police, Herard traveled to Ecuador through Bogota the capital of Columbia at the end of May. The force is investigating whether Herard met with any of the Colombian Nationals allegedly involved in the assassination while on that trip. Three U.S. citizens have also been linked to the attack two of which are naturalized U.S. citizens originally from Haiti and another is a naturalized U.S. citizen who is accused of orchestrating the complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.