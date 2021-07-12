Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pentagon 'Reviewing' Military Intervention in Haiti Following Assassination

By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

The Defense Department is "reviewing" a request for some form of military support for Haiti as the impoverished island nation continues to reel from the assassination of its embattled president. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Monday the department is "reviewing" a request from the interim government in Port-au-Prince for U.S....

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Vincent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Assassination#Mercenaries#The Defense Department#State#Reuters#The Associated Press#Fbi#Justice#Haitian Americans#Christian#Colombians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
PoliticsHarvard Health

Haiti assassination revives concerns over ‘private armies’

Most of the 20-plus suspects arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as part of an attempted coup appear to be from outside the country, with no known connection to the nation’s politics or military. Authorities believe a wealthy Haitian-American doctor contracted a “private army” of former Colombian soldiers through a Miami security firm, Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) Security, owned by a Venezuelan-American businessman.
Public SafetyBrunswick News

Sorting through the assassination in Haiti

As more information trickles out on the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, there are details that point to the issue of narcotics trafficking in South Florida and issues surrounding how the cartels use Haiti as a shipping and transportation transfer hub. That old investigative phrase of “follow the money,” and who benefits from the death of Moise, will eventually reveal who did this and why. However, there are significant details available today that answer some of these questions while creating additional ones.
Advocacycommunitynewscorp.com

Protests at the memorial service for the assassinated President of Haiti

Former First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse at the funeral of her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two weeks ago. Image: AFP. Not far from the ceremony, which took place under great security measures, shots were reportedly fired. The widow of the assassinated president, Martine Moïse, said she wanted neither revenge nor violence, but justice.
Florida StateSouth Florida Times

Haiti assassination has impact on S. Floridians

South Florida’s Haitian community is still reeling over the assassination of the president of their homeland. President Jovenel Moise, was ambushed in his home by insurgents on July 7. The brutal attack not only left the president dead, but left his wife severely hurt from the gunshots. She has returned to the country after recuperating in Miami.
MilitaryVoice of America

US Training of Foreign Militaries to Continue Despite Haiti Assassination

WASHINGTON - The United States will not reconsider the type of training it provides to foreign military members despite finding that seven of the 25 individuals arrested in the assassination of Haiti’s president were at one time trained by the U.S. As VOA first reported, U.S. defense officials last week...
PoliticsVoice of America

Roiled by Presidential Assassination, Haiti Swears in New PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, took office Tuesday in the aftermath of the president's assassination two weeks ago, pledging to improve the country's dire security and to organize long-delayed elections. Henry was installed as head of a new government in an attempt to stabilize a country...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon review: What happens if 'nuclear football' is lost?

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is taking a rare look at whether it is prepared to deal with the theft or compromise of the portable communications system nicknamed the “nuclear football,” which enables the president or a stand-in to order a nuclear attack. In announcing the probe Tuesday, the Pentagon inspector...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Martine Moise, widow of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 17 (Reuters) - Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence. Jovenel Moise was shot dead...
Public SafetyFox News

Evening Edition: Unraveling The Assassination Of Haiti’s President

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have both joined the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as United States citizens are being implicated in the murder plot. Two dozen people have been arrested in connection to the murder including a South Florida doctor said to have been the mastermind. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Christopher Swecker, former Assistant Director of the FBI, about the evidence discovered and the implications of the arrests made so far.
POTUSNew York Post

Haiti assassination reportedly planned in Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was planned in the Dominican Republic, where three men — including a former opposition senator — were seen in a photograph huddling in a Santo Domingo hotel, Haiti’s police chief said. The image circulating on social media shows two suspects, Dr. Christian Emmanuel...
Politicswfxb.com

Head of Security at Haiti’s Presidential Residence in Custody Following President’s Assassination

Tension continues to escalate in Haiti following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last week. The Head of Security at Haiti’s Presidential Residence has been placed into police custody as authorities continue investigating the attack on Moise. Dimitri Herard, the head of General Security unit of the National Palace, was questioned at the Inspector General’s office yesterday then transferred to a police station in Port-au-Prince. Associate Carl Martin said that when Herard asked officers why he was being held for the night, he was told the decision ‘came from above’. Police also took away Herard’s guns and cellphone. Authorities say the operation involved at least 26 Colombians, some of which were former members of the Colombian Military that were hired through a Florida-based security company. According to the Colombian National Police, Herard traveled to Ecuador through Bogota the capital of Columbia at the end of May. The force is investigating whether Herard met with any of the Colombian Nationals allegedly involved in the assassination while on that trip. Three U.S. citizens have also been linked to the attack two of which are naturalized U.S. citizens originally from Haiti and another is a naturalized U.S. citizen who is accused of orchestrating the complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
Militarytalesbuzz.com

Ex-Colombian soldiers tied to Haiti assassination had US military training

Some of the former Colombian soldiers suspected of taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have previously received US military training, according to a new report. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation...
Americaswibailoutpeople.org

The killing of Jovenel Moise must not be an excuse for U.S. Intervention, Hands Off Haiti!

Statement by the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise is yet another tragic event for the people of that country. His death only creates new traumas for Haiti. Moise was the latest United States installed puppet, whose administration continued in defiance of Haiti’s constitution which in fact required him to step down in February 2021. Haitians in the hundreds of thousands engaged in mass protest for many months against his illegal presence in office and demanded that their democratic rights be respected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy