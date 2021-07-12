FlamesNation mailbag: rapidly approaching draft season

Remember the 2011 NHL entry draft? The New Jersey Devils were coming off the short-lived John MacLean era and valiantly tried to salvage their 2010-11 season under Jacques Lemaire but were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 1996 in the last week of the season. It was a season without Zach Parise, who only played a handful of games due to injury. Lou Lamoriello and the Devils found themselves in the NHL Lottery Draft for the first time since 1996.