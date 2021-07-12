Cancel
FlamesNation mailbag: rapidly approaching draft season

By Ryan Pike
flamesnation.ca
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, the Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions once more. With the NHL playing season totally done and dusted, we turn our attention to a season that’s sure to have just as much mayhem and chaos involved: draft season. We’re nine days away from the expansion draft. Let’s check...

Johnny Gaudreau
Sean Monahan
Milan Lucic
Mikael Backlund
Jakob Pelletier
Mark Giordano
Oliver Kylington
Phillip Danault
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
