United Airlines is extending membership for current Global Services members through 2022, the carrier announced. United on Friday began notifying qualifying members of its top-level, invitation-only elite tier that their status now will last through Jan. 31, 2023, even if they have had limited air travel throughout the pandemic. The extension applies only to Global Services members who had earned status by meeting requirements, not corporate members who got their status through a nomination by their company. The latter type of membership will still be subject to the annual nomination process, according to a United spokesperson.