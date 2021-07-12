Melbourne International Film Festival announce full program ahead of August 5th launch

The Long Beach International Film Festival returns next week, and will offer about 40 films that will be screened both virtually and on the beach. The annual festival was held virtually last year, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, organizers decided on a hybrid format, and will give movie lovers virtual access to all the films for $5. The festival will run from July 27 to Aug. 2, and will feature two movies on the beach, next to the Allegria Hotel. The beachfront tickets for those featured films, on Thursday and Friday, will be free, but organizers ask that people register in advance.