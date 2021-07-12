[Review] Shark Attack Horror Movie ‘Great White’ Sinks Under Shallow Tropes

Ghost Rider fans met up on Twitter this week to argue about which iteration of the hero was the best. Gabriel Luna fans are in no short supply as a lot of fans wonder what could have been with Marvel TV. Inside the realm of scoopers, a lot of people are hoping they see John Wick star Keanu Reeves become the Spirit of Vengeance. But, beyond all the crowds, there are some of them that want Nic Cage back as Ghost Rider in some capacity to hand the reins to some other prospective star. For a Marvel hero that doesn’t get nearly enough time in the sun, it’s hard not to feel for all these fans as they debate their faves. Only time will tell what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve for Marvel Studios going forward. Check out the best posts right here.