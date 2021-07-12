Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

[Review] Shark Attack Horror Movie ‘Great White’ Sinks Under Shallow Tropes

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharks remain the most prevalent predator in aquatic horror, thanks largely thanks to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Unfortunately, the crowded subgenre means that it’s more challenging than ever to stand out among the sea of shark attack features. Enter Great White, the latest to pit humans against sharks. Instead of exploring uncharted waters, however, Great White sticks to the shallow end to collect tropes from just about every noteworthy entry of the subgenre.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marko Zaror
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Katrina Bowden
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Shark Week#Shark Attacks#The Coast Guard#Fivesome#Vfx#Cg#Vod#Digital#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Is Bringing Back Yet Another Beloved Character

When the John Wick: Chapter 4 castings first started being announced/reported, it was all newcomers who were being revealed to join Keanu Reeves for his next outing as the assassin labeled the “Baba Yaga.” But in recent weeks, a few familiar faces from the first three John Wick movies have been confirmed to return for the now-filming Chapter 4, and the latest of the bunch is Ian McShane’s Winston, the owner of the New York branch of the Continental Hotel.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick 4 Set Image Has Donnie Yen Seated, Suited and Ready to Kick Ass

Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is all smiles and suits as he prepares to add his particular set of skills to upcoming action movie sequel John Wick 4. The actor, whose name has become a lot more recognizable in recent years thanks to roles in such tentpole outings as Star Wars: Rogue One, Mulan, and the Ip Man franchise, will join Keanu Reeves in the ongoing adventures of the dog-lovin' assassin.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’: Leigh Janiak Hogs The 8-Track Player But Throws A Great Slasher Party [Review]

In the classic ’61 “Twilight Zone” episode, five characters are in search of an exit. The clown, the ballerina, the major, the musician, and the tramp all find themselves entrapped and yearning to glimpse beyond the rim of their enclosure. We know them by the roles they play and, unsettlingly, their own senses of identity struggle to emerge beyond what their costumes tell them they are. This disquieting dynamic extends loosely from Rod Serling’s fingertips, coming to a stop at Shadyside to settle over a group of kids trapped in their own existence like flies on sticky paper, all situated on the grounds of a groovy summer camp.
Moviesimdb.com

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: Nicolas Cage Delivers a Perfect Performance in PIG

There were a good amount of films released in theaters this past weekend. Movies such as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Mark Wahlberg's Joe Bell, and Nicolas Cage’s Pig. I don’t know what you have and haven’t seen yet, but I have to suggest that you go out and see Pig when you get the chance! If you are trying to decide what movie you want to see in the near future, go see Pig!
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Blood Red Sky’: Netflix’s Vampires On A Plane Premise Is Good, The Movie Sucks [Review]

The studio pitch and mile-high concept of “Blood Red Sky”— “it’s ‘Snakes on a Plane’ with vampires, and a terrorist hijacking!”—is intriguing, potentially twistedly funny, and surely enough for Netflix to gamble on. Sadly, for filmmaker Peter Thorwarth, “Blood Red Sky” cannot live up to its core idea, not in a way that amplifies its outrageously wacky premise, nor in a way that makes it even a mildly entertaining watch.
TV SeriesComicBook

Ghost Rider Fans Argue Which Version Is The Best

Ghost Rider fans met up on Twitter this week to argue about which iteration of the hero was the best. Gabriel Luna fans are in no short supply as a lot of fans wonder what could have been with Marvel TV. Inside the realm of scoopers, a lot of people are hoping they see John Wick star Keanu Reeves become the Spirit of Vengeance. But, beyond all the crowds, there are some of them that want Nic Cage back as Ghost Rider in some capacity to hand the reins to some other prospective star. For a Marvel hero that doesn’t get nearly enough time in the sun, it’s hard not to feel for all these fans as they debate their faves. Only time will tell what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve for Marvel Studios going forward. Check out the best posts right here.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Body Horror ‘Mosquito State’ Swarms Shudder This August [Trailer]

Venice 2020 winner of “Best Cinematography”, Shudder will release Filip Jan Rymsza‘s psychological thriller Mosquito State on its platform Aug. 26th. The film takes place in August of 2007: “Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.
MoviesIGN

Netflix Acquires Will Smith's Upcoming Movie Fast and Loose

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights for an upcoming action thriller. According to Deadline, the streaming platform has acquired Will Smith-starrer Fast & Loose from STXfilms. Every major streaming platform was involved in the bidding war for Fast & Loose and Netflix eventually won the rights. Directed by Deadpool and John...
MoviesCinema Blend

John Wick Chapter 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Keanu Reeves Movie

Keanu Reeves came back in a major way with 2014's John Wick, thus spawning one of the most unlikely action franchises of the current decade. The third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, became one of the most critically acclaimed, as well as one of the most financially successful, entries in the series yet. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to learn that John Wick: Chapter 4 is right around the corner — locked and loaded.
Religionbloody-disgusting.com

Head Back to 1843 With Religious Horror ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ [Images]

In addition to the recently released Escape Room 2, Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman appears in the period horror movie The Last Thing Mary Saw, set in the year 1843. Set to World Premiere at the virtual edition of the Fantasia Film Festival, Fuhrman stars alongside Rory Culkin (Lords of Chaos), Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) and Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Producer Makes The Rock's Superpowers Sound Absolutely Epic

Anyone remotely familiar with Black Adam knows he’s one of the biggest powerhouses in the DC Comics universe. Not only has he clashed with Shazam numerous times over the decades, he’s also given mighty superheroes like Superman a run for their money on various occasions. From everything we’ve learned so far, it doesn’t sound like the Black Adam movie will be toning down the eponymous character’s powers. In fact, producer Hiram Garcia latest comments on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led feature make the DC Extended Universe’s Black Adam’s powers sound quite epic.
Moviesmxdwn.com

A24 Release Bizarre ‘Lamb’ Trailer Starring Noomi Rapace

A24 Films has truly been a breath of fresh air in the past nine years since it was founded in 2012. From the studios that gave us Academy Award-winning Moonlight, indie gems such as Lady Bird, The Lighthouse, Ex-Machina, and the adrenaline-infused Uncut Gems (one of Adam Sandler’s best films in recent memory), we now get a glimpse of their newest work, Lamb.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ghost Rider Fans Torn Between Norman Reedus Or Keanu Reeves

Looking at how rapidly the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with dozens of feature film and Disney Plus projects in various stages of development as Phase Four marks the franchise’s most ambitious era yet, it’s only a matter of time before Ghost Rider is confirmed to be making his way into official canon.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Boss Wants To Release Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Almost all of Hollywood’s biggest and most well-known directors have taken their talents to streaming, even those who are staunch defenders of the theatrical experience. Quentin Tarantino re-edited The Hateful Eight into a Netflix miniseries, while Martin Scorsese moved from the platform’s The Irishman onto AppleTV+’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Comments / 1

Community Policy