‘Jackass’ Shark Week Stunt Goes Awry with Bloody Shark Bite

By Anna Dunn
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
A Shark Week stunt on Jackass just went terribly awry. The guys from the show decided to get in on the intense yet informative week, but unfortunately, it came at a price. Steve-O and Chris Pontius sent a friend, Sean “Poopies” McInerney over a jump that leads right into shark-infested waters. The Shark Week jump was similarly laid out to the one “The Fonz” on Happy Days did with McInerney jumping with a wakeboard off a massive ramp.

