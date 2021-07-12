Cancel
Palmetto Bluff–An Idyllic Enclave Away From The World But Immersed In Nature

By Lauren Mowery
Forbes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year confined in the woods of upstate New York, the spring night felt like summer. Not for the balmy 75 degrees warming our skin. Nor for the tender breeze lifting golden wisps loose from my braid. Not for the Lowcountry sun casting its bronzed farewell across the rippling salt marsh. But for the first chance to cruise around languorously on 3-speeds, our roomy baskets stuffed with books and a blanket, past families toasting marshmallows in stone fire pits while children laughed at melted chocolate dripping from their chins. For that summer feeling known as “carefree,” a gift to sweep away a year of worries and anxiety, received during our first post-vaccination trip to South Carolina’s Palmetto Bluff.

