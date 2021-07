Frozen and even canned veggies can be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts, and some even have distinct advantages. Frozen onions, for one thing, mean no more crying in the kitchen, while canned tomatoes actually do make for a much better marinara. With certain veggies, however, it's go fresh or go home, and most would agree that asparagus definitely falls into that category. With asparagus, texture is everything, and both the frozen and (especially) the canned kind tend to be limp and mushy.