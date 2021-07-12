Cancel
Hanover, NJ

Hanover business celebrates 95-year anniversary

 17 days ago

HANOVER TWP. – Dosch King, commercial road construction company, of Whippany celebrates 95 years serving the state as well as other states and local municipalities. Dosch King began in 1926 with James King, an asphalt salesman along with Joseph Dosch, selling liquid tar and asphalt. Their venture grew rapidly to the peak of selling over six million gallons of liquid tar per year. By the 1940s the company branched out to into road construction and Chip Seal and since then Chip Seal had become Dosh King’s most successful field of service.

