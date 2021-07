Panthers players are checking in for training camp in Spartanburg, today. Some of the more-prominent members of the roster have been speaking with the media. The two most important players on offense this coming season will be new starting quarterback Sam Darnold and star running back Christian McCaffrey. The pair struck a bond over the offseason, celebrating their birthdays together and dining out in Charlotte hotspots. One thing they seem to have in common is their stance on vaccination disclosure. Both declined to comment on their status today while speaking with reporters unmasked.