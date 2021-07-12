Nikita Nesterov’s NHL return was lacklustre at best (2021 year in review)
Few fans were excited to see the Calgary Flames sign Russian defensemen Nikita Nesterov back on Oct. 23, 2020; especially given that he was labelled as a left-handed Michael Stone. Since then, if anything, Nesterov has lost supporters, with many fans either indifferent or joyous to see the Chelyabinsk native sign with the KHL’s CSKA Moscow. Let’s take a look at what the Flames are losing in their Russian defender.flamesnation.ca
