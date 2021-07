On July 10, I boarded one of the earliest Nordic sailings open to vaccinated Americans. A new itinerary from Viking Cruises, it's an eight-day circumnavigation of the island nation, running clockwise from Reykjavík. Short on time, most visitors to Iceland head straight for the Blue Lagoon or heavily touristed Golden Circle. This voyage, by contrast, ports in lesser-trafficked idylls like the spectacular Westfjords and small fishing villages dotting the the east coast. My options for shore excursions included glacier treks and ATV rides through surreal volcanic landscapes. It had all the makings of a memorable trip—just not for the reasons I expected.