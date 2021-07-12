Three day music festival ‘Dam Jam’ coming to Lansing’s Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dam Jam, a music festival hosted by Lansing 5:01, will return as a three-day event on July 15. The event will take place from Thursday through Saturday along the riverfront in Lansing’s Old Town. Attendees can explore the Lansing River Trail on foot, bike, or kayak while shopping from local vendors and enjoying eats from local eateries in Lansing’s famous arts district. The event features nine Michigan-based bands performing live music in-the-round at the Brenke Fish Ladder while the community dances the night away with brews from Lansing Brewing Company.