Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi off IL, cleared for All-Star Game; Will Vest DFA’d

By Brent Stecker
MyNorthwest.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners’ All-Star will be present for the festivities in Denver. A day after Seattle placed Yusei Kikuchi on the COVID-19 injured list, he was cleared and taken off the IL on Monday morning. Kikuchi, who manager Scott Servais said is vaccinated, had felt symptoms but tested negative for the virus at the time of his placement on the IL Sunday and needed to pass one more test to be cleared.

sports.mynorthwest.com

