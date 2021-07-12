Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

Harold Pease, Ph.D. Special to Valley News It is a year late but states are finally taking back their constitutional responsibility for their own elections. Democratic state secretaries and/or governors arbitrarily changed existing state law during COVID to influence the 2020 election in battleground states to favor their Democratic candidates. As all know, outside censored media, in Arizona the state Senate is deep in a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s Nov. 3, 2020, election. Currently, the audit is looking at presidential and Senate races, but it could be expanded to other race results later this summer. The main release is targeted for August. In Pennsylvania, Democrat election officials are panicking because of “the scale of known Philadelphia ballot fraud.” Acting S.