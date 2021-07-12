Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio’s elections chief on Monday referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year — a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate and a significantly reduced number from two years ago despite record 2020 turnout. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose...

