Rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates select pair of coveted college football recruits in MLB draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected outfielder Lonnie White Jr. and pitcher Chandler Bubba in the MLB draft, both of whom are college football recruits from the 2021 class. White Jr. was taken in the competitive balance round B and taken No. 64 overall, out of Mavern Prep School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. White Jr. was also ranked as the No. 275 football prospect and had signed with Penn State as an athlete.www.espn.com
Comments / 1