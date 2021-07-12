Cancel
[WATCH] Take a Virtual Walk from Moynihan Station to Grand Central Terminal

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA walk from Penn Station (home of Long Island Railroad, Amtrak, and New Jersey Transit) to Grand Central Terminal (home of Metro North). I start off in the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall, walk underground to 7th Avenue, head north to Times Square, and then east along 42nd Street to Grand Central Terminal.

viewing.nyc

Comments / 0

