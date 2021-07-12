[WATCH] Take a Virtual Walk from Moynihan Station to Grand Central Terminal

Last weekend, the scene in Moynihan Train Hall was full of tired bodies. Bodies sitting on briefcases and rolling suitcases. Bodies sprawled out on the white terrazzo hallway floors. Bodies propped up against the stainless-steel track signage. Benches, it seems, weren’t part of the $1.6 billion Penn Station expansion. Inga Saffron, the Philadelphia Inquirer architecture critic, tweeted about this scene around 5 p.m. on Sunday, as a crush of travelers waiting for their Amtrak trains crouched and huddled just about anywhere they found space. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering that lots of people have pointed out this problem since the train hall opened in January. But Saffron’s tweet triggered a fresh wave of scorn. “The lack of public seating is absolutely ridiculous - a hostile and acutely neoliberal space,” Ellis Tucci commented on Saffron’s thread. “Willing to inconvenience any number to prevent a single unhomed person from getting a moment of rest!” another person replied.
