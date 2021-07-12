Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A Capable Nerf Launcher Robot

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNerf blasters are fun to play with, and it’s now possible to even get robotic Nerf launchers you can use to chase around your friends. [Engineering After Hours] wasn’t satisfied with the official hardware, though, so built his own remote control Nerf rig to battle it out in the back yard.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Nerf#Rc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 4 Powers Clever, Expensive Robot Combo

Launched today, myAGV claims to be the world’s smallest compound robot capable of six degrees of freedom. It carries a built-in camera and 360-degree LIDAR to enable autonomous navigation, and it uses a Raspberry Pi 4 as its brains. A joint venture between Elephant Robotics and Huawei, at $700 myAGV...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PolyCharge 20,000mAh USB-C modular power bank

If you are in the market for a powerful portable USB-C power bank you may be interested in a new modular design called the PolyCharge allowing you to expand on the 20,000mAh battery module within AC module offering an output of 110 V AC 60Hz and 100w specifically designed for North America. Or the European version offering an output of 230 V AC 50Hz 100w. Both modules feature modified sine wave technology keeping your devices safe during the charging process. Modules are available as add-on options available when you buy the main PolyCharge power bank, check out the battery packs specifications below.
Electronicshackaday.com

Hands-On Review: TCam-Mini WiFi Thermal Imager

A thermal camera is a tool I have been wanting to add to my workbench for quite a while, so when I learned about the tCam-Mini, a wireless thermal camera by Dan Julio, I placed an order. A thermal imager is a camera whose images represent temperatures, making it easy to see things like hot and cold spots, or read the temperature of any point within the camera’s view. The main (and most expensive) component of the tCam-Mini is the Lepton 3.5 sensor, which sits in a socket in the middle of the board. The sensor is sold separately, but the campaign made it available as an add-on.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Free Games On Epic Launcher 15/7 – 22/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two games this week, one is a sci-fi adventure game and the other one is a fast paced economic RTS. The first game that we can get for free is called Obduction by Cyan Inc. A sci-fi adventure game in which we are abducted far across the universe, where we find ourselves on a broken alien landscape with odd pieces of Earth. We will need to explore, uncover, solve and find a way to make it back home. The game can also be played in VR.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 3 decorates the Pixel Launcher with Material You accents

Android 12 Beta 3 has a bunch of new Material You integrations for the platform's dynamic theming system, and nestled among them (which we're still digging through) is a tweak to the Pixel Launcher. It seems pretty buggy and inconsistent in our testing, and it has some UI implications that could make Google reconsider it, but individual items in the Pixel Launcher's long-press menus can now inherit multiple, separate colors according to your wallpaper and what's directly behind the individual buttons.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Alesis Turbo Mesh review

The Alesis Turbo Mesh is a fantastic electronic drum kit for anyone who’s looking to give the drums a go for the very first time. For the money, the build quality is pretty hard to beat, the all-mesh pads are a boon at this price and the compact footprint means it’s more convenient than ever to have an e-kit in your home.
Indianapolis, INcepro.com

SVS 3000 Micro Subwoofer Packs Deep Bass into 10-inch Footprint

SVS announces the new 3000 Micro subwoofer with a potent set of innovations packed into a compact 10-inch cabinet, which will be on display at the company’s CEDIA Expo 2021 booth from Sept. 1-3 in Indianapolis. Starting with the drive units, which are fully active dual opposing 8-inch SVS drivers that unleash low end with pinpoint control. By firing in opposite directions in unison, the mechanical energy transferred to the cabinet is effectively canceled out. This creates a sonically inert enclosure and solves the curse of micro subwoofers moving around a room.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

INMO AIR wireless AR glasses

Chinese-based augmented reality developer and company INMO have created a new pair of AR glasses which they have made available via Indiegogo. Offering wireless connectivity, open source SDK and artificial intelligent recognition system the INMO AIR wireless AR glasses offer an alternative to wired augmented devices providing a portable yet fully connected experience.
Electronicshackaday.com

Scanning Medium Format Film On A 35mm Scanner

Scanning film is great for archival purposes as well as sharing said photos digitally. However, if you’re scanning 120 film, aka medium format, it can be expensive to get the requisite hardware. 35mm scanners are comparatively more common, so [Christian Chapman] decided to modify one to suit medium film instead.
Electronicsdronedj.com

Mirth from the skies – a drone that fires nerf darts

Electrical engineer Cory found that the stress of the quarantine could be kept at bay with more Nerf battles with his kids. What the kids hadn’t counted on was Dad’s intention to mount a Nerf gun on a FPV drone. Cory’s design aims were to make a flying Nerf gun...
sirusgaming.com

The Ascent Guide: How To Get Rocket Launcher, Astrosmasher

What can be more fun than firing an automatic rocket launcher? The Astrosmasher is such a weapon that can keep enemies at bay through a barrage of explosives. And this rocket launcher is available for grabs in The Ascent. Originally used as a means to destroy incoming asteroids, the Astrosmasher...
Carshackaday.com

Pinewood Derby Scale Measures CG

If you suffer from nostalgia, you might remember carving a block of wood into a car, adding some wheels, and racing it against other contestants in a pinewood derby. Today’s derby is decidedly high tech though, and we were impressed with this car scale that also figures out the car’s center of gravity.
Electronicshackaday.com

Fail Of The Week: The Metal Hot End Upgrade

My son, Patrick, has observed on more than one occasion that I do not like 3D printing. That may sound odd, because I built a printer back in 2012 and since then I’ve built a lot of printers and I currently have at least three in my lab. But Patrick correctly realized that I don’t actually enjoy printing things that I need. What I do enjoy is building, fixing and even more importantly improving the printers themselves. If you are reading Hackaday, you probably know how that is. This is the story of an upgrade gone bad, although the ending is happy enough. If you’ve ever thought about moving from a traditional hot end to an all-metal hot end, you might want to hear me out and maybe I can save you some trouble.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon Unite Update Adds Gardevoir, Charizard Gets Nerfed

Alongside the new character's inclusion, it's also been announced that "a few bugs" have been addressed, including an issue that arose when equipping Charizard with the Muscle Band. Game8 reports that the Muscle Band's effect on Charizard's Standard Attack power has been significantly reduced, suggesting that it may have been a bit too overpowered.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Bluetooth mice for gaming

Gaming experiences are often defined by the components that create them. For many console gamers, a wireless controller is a necessity in creating the ultimate gaming experience. When it comes to gaming with a mouse and keyboard, there are two ways to achieve that wireless experience: wireless 2.4GHz USB adapters and Bluetooth.
Technologyadafruit.com

WiFi LED Matrix Lamp #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Inspired by this video from bitluni I’ve designed this LED matrix lamp. The lamp shade needs to be printed in spiral vase mode with a layer height of 0.2mm and 4 bottom layers. The base is printed with a layer height of 0.15. The inlay can be printed in draft...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Review of Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, a portable keyboard perfect for small spaces

The world’s first mechanical keyboard (and probably the most iconic) receives its mini version, much smaller than the rest of the standard options on the market, without cables, but maintaining the quality of the brand. I have been able to test the Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard intensively in recent days and I can tell you how my experience has been.

Comments / 0

Community Policy