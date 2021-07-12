AUDIO: DJ Shawna FT. Tanner Howe – “I Won’t Give Up”

We all know DJ Shawna as Milwaukee’s premier open format DJ and DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks. On top of that, she’s out with her debut original song, which features singer-songwriter Tanner Howe. It’s an uplifting pop tune with a grand chorus, assuring someone that you’re here to stick with them through anything. The song radiates everlasting positivity in the face of unrelenting dread, where nothing is overwhelming enough to stop the power of love. We hope there’s more to come soon from DJ Shawna. Bucks in 6!