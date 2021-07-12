A WARNING to All Photographers: DON’T BUY A TELECONVERTER!!!

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) The reason I made this video is so you don’t make the same mistake I made when purchasing a teleconverter as a beginner photographer. I couldn’t afford another lens but though I could spend $125 and double my focal length without a problem, and get the same quality. I was dead wrong. I show you in this video why it may be better to crop, vs using a converter.