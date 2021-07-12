These 25 Black Widow Quotes Are Made For Your Most Confident Selfies

It’s amazing what can be done with Legos, especially when a person is skilled enough when it comes to creating something that people will want to watch. The Lego influence has been felt in the movies now for a while and has become something that many people have found to be absolutely worth following since there have been several movies and shows, as well as games, that have made use of this animation style. Black Widow, which came out recently, is given a great look when using Legos, and very easy to see why this movie would be picked since it’s been desired for so long, and is still an emotional movie since people are still getting over the fact that Natasha is gone and never coming back thanks to her sacrifice. What’s interesting about the Black Widow movie, well there are a few things really, is that Natasha’s past is definitely checkered. That doesn’t matter since the Avengers and SHIELD of today are both different than they were in the comics, meaning they’ve gained a bit of realism and let go of the idealism that they used to live by.