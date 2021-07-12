Cancel
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Offensive tackles Bears should take early look at

By Jacob Infante
windycitygridiron.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 10 years, the Bears finally invested significant draft capital towards the offensive tackle position this year. Granted, the likes of Charles Leno Jr., Bobby Massie and Jermon Bushrod all held the fort down as a late-round draft pick and two free agency additions, respectively. However, the selection of Teven Jenkins served as a much-needed youth infusion at a position of increasing importance in today’s NFL.

