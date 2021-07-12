NHL Mock Draft 2021: Columbus Blue Jackets select William Eklund with No. 5 pick
With the fifth pick in the 2021 SB Nation NHL Mock Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets are pleased to select William Eklund, forward, from Djurgårdens IF. To learn more about Eklund, check out his draft prospect profile here. Among the players in the top 10, Eklund seemed to have the highest upside. His 200 foot game appealed to me, as did his experience playing in a pro league in 2020-21.www.jacketscannon.com
Comments / 0