23 Thoughtful Gifts Your Roommate Could Really Use

One of the great challenges to understanding human behavior has been trying to interpret it for various purposes in order to find an explanation for our actions. In this sense, if we go to the most basic and simple things like getting up in the morning : What is the first thing you do? Some are left thinking about what they will do during the day or what they have to do urgently, or perhaps nothing (a bit difficult if you are an entrepreneur and you are on all fronts of your project or business). Others simply stop to the bathroom on automatic pilot or prepare to do some type of physical exercise or some yoga techniques to beat the stress of daily life with responsibilities and obligations that in many cases overwhelm us.