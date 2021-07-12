Cancel
Report: Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly will be two of Gerard Gallant’s three assistant coaches

By Mike Murphy
Blueshirt Banter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Brooks of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Rangers have hired Gord Murphy and Mike Kelly as assistant coaches. Brooks is also reporting that the Rangers are seeking a third assistant to round out Gerrard Gallant’s coaching staff, which is not at all surprising. It’s also not surprising to see that both hires have previous experience working with the Rangers’ new head coach.

