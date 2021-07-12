Notes: Jared Goff lands in PFF’s bottom tier of NFL starting quarterbacks
PFF released their latest starting quarterback rankings and Jared Goff isn’t faring too well, seemingly much lower than in most rankings. I look at a lot of these lists so when I saw Pro Football Focus’s Bruce Gradkowski’s latest evaluation I thought, “Huh, Goff seems ranked lower here than in most lists.” So I looked up a few and sure enough, he’s about six spots lower than where most writers place him.www.prideofdetroit.com
