Notes: Jared Goff lands in PFF’s bottom tier of NFL starting quarterbacks

It is time for some Detroit Lions rumors. First, according to Sports Information Systems (SIS), analyst Brad Congeli, Jared Goff was the most accurate red zone QB in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers turned down a contract extension from the Greenbay Packers, and could the Detroit Lions part ways with Jamaal Williams to the L.A. Rams for a second round pick? MicroMike talks all about the latest news and rumors regarding the Detroit Lions. In his article, Maakaron points to the frequency with which the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions have become trade partners this season. That seems to have prompted the developing NFL news story of the LA Rams’ recent setback due to the injury of RB Cam Akers.