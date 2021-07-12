Red Sox select Daniel McElveny with their sixth round pick
The Red Sox started their 2021 draft class by choosing a high schooler in Marcelo Mayer, and now in the sixth round they are up to three prep players in the class. The latest one was their sixth round selection, with which they picked Daniel McElveny. He was announced as a utility player and played shortstop at Bonita Vista High School in California. The 18-year-old is committed to play at San Diego State next year.www.overthemonster.com
