Zach Johnson, 2015 Open Champion winner, test positive for COVID-19.

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONDON) -- Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open Championship winner, will miss this week's Open Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. Johnson announced the news on Twitter. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

