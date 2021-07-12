Cancel
Kilgore, TX

Area Agency on Aging reopens senior meal sites to the public

ktbb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILGORE — ETCOG’s Area Agency on Aging of East Texas announces the reopening of senior centers serving congregate meals in Camp, Marion, Harrison, Rains, and Wood counties starting July 12. The meal sites closed to the public in March 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the AAA continued serving clients in the senior nutrition program by offering meals through delivery or pickup. Click here for all the details.

