Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The cost of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqnXt_0auh34SZ00

The nearly 20-year American combat mission in Afghanistan was the United States' longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam war did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands, and generations of Americans to come will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

As the U.S. commander for Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, relinquished his command in Kabul on Monday, here's a look at the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, by the numbers.

Much of the data below from Linda Bilmes of Harvard University's Kennedy School and from the Brown University Costs of War project. Because the United States between 2003-2011 fought the Afghanistan and Iraq wars simultaneously, and many American troops served tours in both wars, some figures as noted cover both post-9/11 U.S. wars.

THE LONGEST WAR:

Percentage of U.S. population born since the 2001 attacks plotted by al-Qaida leaders who were sheltering in Afghanistan: Roughly one out of every four.

[ THE HUMAN COST: ]

American service members killed in Afghanistan through April: 2,448.

U.S. contractors: 3,846.

Afghan national military and police: 66,000.

Other allied service members, including other NATO member states': 1,144.

Afghan civilians: 47,245.

Taliban and other opposition fighters: 51,191.

Aid workers: 444.

Journalists: 72.

AFGHANISTAN AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS OF U.S. OCCUPATION:

Percentage drop in infant mortality rate since U.S., Afghan and other allied forces overthrew the Taliban government, which had sought to restrict women and girls to the home: About 50.

Percentage of Afghan teen-age girls able to read today: 37.

Percentage of Afghanistan districts and district centers that the Taliban says it controls as Western forces withdraw: More than one out of three.

OVERSIGHT BY CONGRESS:

Date Congress authorized U.S. forces to go after culprits in Sept. 11, 2001 attacks: Sept. 18, 2001.

Number of times U.S. lawmakers have voted to declare war in Afghanistan: 0.

Number of times lawmakers in Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee addressed costs of Vietnam War, during that conflict: 42

Number of times lawmakers in same subcommittee have mentioned costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars: 5.

Number of times lawmakers in Senate Finance Committee have mentioned costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars, since Sept. 11, 2001: 1.

PAYING FOR A WAR ON CREDIT, NOT IN CASH:

Amount President Harry Truman temporarily raised top tax rates to pay for Korean War: 92%.

Amount President Lyndon Johnson temporarily raised top tax rates to pay for Vietnam War: 77%.

Amount President George W. Bush cut tax rates for the wealthiest, rather than raise them, at outset of Afghanistan and Iraq wars: At least 8%.

Estimated amount of direct Afghanistan and Iraq war costs that the United States has debt-financed as of 2020: $2 trillion.

Estimated interest payments on that $2 trillion so far (based on a higher-end estimate of interest rates): $925 billion.

Estimated interest costs by 2030: $2 trillion.

Estimated interest costs by 2050: $6.5 trillion.

THE WARS END. THE COSTS DON'T:

Amount Bilmes estimates the United States has committed to pay in health care, disability, burial and other costs for roughly 4 million Afghanistan and Iraq veterans: $1.6 to $1.8 trillion.

Period those costs will peak: after 2048.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
61K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Iraq War#War In Afghanistan#Vietnam War#Americans#Congress#Harvard University#Kennedy School#Al Qaida#Nato#Taliban#Western#Congress#Senate Appropriations#Senate Finance Committee#Korean War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationNPR

Waiting For U.S. Visas, Afghan Interpreters Fear The Taliban

Fida started working with U.S. Special Forces in 2006. In the following decade, the Afghan interpreter worked for USAID, U.S. Marines and finally the U.S. State Department. When he spoke to NPR back in 2018, Fida asked to only be identified by his first name for security reasons. "I am...
Aerospace & Defenseundark.org

Afghanistan’s Covid-19 Response Falters as U.S. Troops Withdraw

Last month, Ajmal Omari found himself stuck in a taxi, waiting at one of the many Taliban checkpoints that have proliferated across Afghanistan over the past year. Omari, a 34-year-old journalist, was traveling with his father, who was weak and breathless after having contracted Covid-19. The father and son live near a large private hospital in Baghlan Province in northern Afghanistan, but traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see. That traffic jam, it turns out, was by design. The Taliban had erected the checkpoint to hold travelers hostage while the Afghan Air Force conducted a military operation against the group. Omari, his father, and hundreds of others caught in the long snaking line of vehicles were being used as human shields.
Congress & Courtsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Congress moves to reclaim its war powers

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) In mid-July 2021, a bipartisan and ideologically diverse group of senators proposed a new bill that, if passed, would dramatically shift the relative amount of power the president and Congress have over U.S. military operations.
Immigrationwsgw.com

First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in U.S.

The first group of about 200 Afghans seeking refuge after aiding the U.S. military in their homeland arrived in the United States overnight and will finish their visa application process at Fort Lee in Virginia. President Biden was quick to welcome them. The group of special immigration visa applicants consists...
U.S. PoliticsWAAY-TV

Taliban hunting down Afghan allies as US withdrawal continues

The first group of translators and interpreters who helped US soldiers and diplomats in Afghanistan arrived in the US on Friday, even as thousands more wait in Afghanistan in increasing fear of Taliban reprisals. The first group of approved Afghan applicants for a Special Immigrant Visa touched down and traveled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Americans evenly divided on whether Afghanistan War was a mistake: Gallup

Americans are evenly divided on whether the war in Afghanistan was a mistake, as the U.S.’s troop withdrawal from the region nears completion. Gallup reported on Monday that 47 percent of Americans believe U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan was a mistake, while 46 percent support the mission. President Biden announced...
United Nationstrumbulltimes.com

UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Afghanistan appealed for $850 million Thursday to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought, and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighboring Iran.

Comments / 0

Community Policy