Did you know that one out of five people is affected by mental illness? Did you know that during COVID-19, that number increased to one out of three? Are you the loved one or friend of someone who has a mental illness? Do you sometimes feel that you are alone living with unique challenges like stigma, complex family dynamics and unpredictable aspects of the illness? A free educational program called “Family to Family,” will be offered in Oak Ridge. It is designed to provide support and education for adults who care for a mentally ill person.