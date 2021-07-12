Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 will feature an invincibility toggle according to Double Fine

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of late, developers have made great strides to improve the accessibility of their games. Customizable control options have become a standard feature across most games. Multiple titles now include assist modes, visual toggles, and other features that allow players of all backgrounds to enjoy these experiences more easily. It only makes sense that Double Fine’s upcoming Psychonauts 2 will continue this trend through the inclusion of an invincibility toggle that comes with no apparent downsides. Double Fine revealed the invincibility toggle through a Twitter thread.

