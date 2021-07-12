Cancel
Nearly Half of U.S. Shoppers Plan to Spend More This Summer, 80% Say Trust is More Important Since COVID-19

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Avionos' new report reveals trust and reliability factors will be critical for retailers in the second half of 2021. Avionos, which designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions, released its new U.S shopping report, “New Habits Die Hard: How Trust Will Define Shopping in Summer 2021.” The report outlines what builds trust among consumers, and how both small businesses and national retailers can retain customer loyalty as spending increases this summer.

