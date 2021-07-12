Wamego Hospital Foundation receives donation from Barker Estate
Wamego Health Center has received another sizable donation to help upgrade equipment or facilities. The hospital’s foundation announced Friday that the Dick and Pinky Barker Estate gave a generous final gift of about $30,000 to help with future endeavors. The Barkers had previously given the foundation an initial $300,000 gift in 2013 to begin the renovation and expansion of the health center. Both were avid supporters of the facility and Dick was a long-standing hospital board member.1350kman.com
Comments / 0