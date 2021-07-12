Cancel
Database company Couchbase eyes over $900 million valuation in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
kitco.com
 17 days ago

(Reuters) - Database software company Couchbase Inc said on Monday it plans to raise as much as $161 million through an initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $900 million. The company, whose investors include GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners and Accel, plans to sell 7 million...

www.kitco.com

