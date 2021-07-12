Cancel
Injured EMT Settles Suit Against Mountain Creek For $1.75 Million

By Jerry DeMarco
 17 days ago
Mountain Creek Resort Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

An EMT who was injured in a fall while working at Mountain Creek reportedly settled a lawsuit against the resort for $1.75 million.

Frank Villecco was working for Atlantic Health, which provided emergency medical services to the Vernon Township resort, when he slipped on water while bringing an injured skier into a medical room in March 2013, New Jersey Law Journal reported.

Villecco suffered a herniated disc, which required fusion surgery, a spinal cord stimulator implant and pain medication for what became a chronic condition, his lawyer said.

He sued Mountain Creek for not removing the hazardous water, using mats or posting warnings, the law journal reported.

Villecco returned to work as an EMT but eventually was forced into a less strenuous job, the report says.

Mountain Creek had gone into bankruptcy, delaying Villecco’s case and reducing the eventual amount he could recover from the settlement to $1.5 million, it says.

