Riley County, KS

Voter registration for Aug. 3 primary ends Tuesday; advance voting starts Wednesday

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is the final day to get registered if you plan to vote in the August 3 primary. The Riley County Clerk’s office, inside the Riley County Office Building is the place to get that done. Advance voting by mail and in person at the Clerk’s office begins on Wednesday, and continues through noon on Aug. 2. The Clerk’s office will offer Saturday voting on July 31 between 8 a.m. and noon. Otherwise the Clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

