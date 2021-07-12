Voter registration for Aug. 3 primary ends Tuesday; advance voting starts Wednesday

Tuesday is the final day to get registered if you plan to vote in the August 3 primary. The Riley County Clerk’s office, inside the Riley County Office Building is the place to get that done. Advance voting by mail and in person at the Clerk’s office begins on Wednesday, and continues through noon on Aug. 2. The Clerk’s office will offer Saturday voting on July 31 between 8 a.m. and noon. Otherwise the Clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.