Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Salma Hayek Highlights Masculine Accessory In Ocean Outfit

By Rebecca Cukier
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Salma Hayek is enjoying a bit of a joke as the ocean breeze fashions her famous brunette locks into what she called a "mustache." The 54-year-old actress is currently in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, with a weekend photo of The Eternals star stunned her Instagram followers. Posing on an ocean-view balciny taking in the Mediterranean waters, the Mexican superstar sent out major style vibes in '90s flared Gucci jeans, but her caption was alerting fans to something higher up. Check it out below.

www.inquisitr.com

Comments / 0

Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

 https://www.inquisitr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Carla Bruni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Art#French#Mexican#Italian#Mcu#House#Holllywood#Hispanic#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYElle

Lady Gaga Stuns in a Sheer Bustier Gown in New York City

Lady Gaga is back in New York City and making a point to elevate summer street style in Manhattan. Gaga was photographed wearing two exquisite dark looks over the last two days. Yesterday, she went downright regal, wearing a sheer black bustier Alexander McQueen ball gown with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, complete with a rhinestone handle. She wore her brown hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with sunglasses. Gaga was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel, right by Central Park, in the look.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gray Hair Is Trending at Cannes

Not so long ago, women were taught to dread going gray. But, as Andie MacDowell made clear on the Cannes 2021 red carpet at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday evening, it’s now unequivocally the shade du jour. And judging by how good she looked, you’d be a fool not to embrace it too.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek looks gorgeous in backstage bathrobe photo ahead of exciting celebration

Salma Hayek is one of the many celebrities that are counting down the days until one of showbiz's most celebratory events of the year – Cannes Film Festival. The Frida actress has a loyal glam squad who will be on hand to ensure she looks her best on the red carpet, and ahead of the event, her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez shared an incredible backstage photo of Salma getting ready at Cannes several years ago.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Designers & CollectionsPeople

Eiza González Is First Latin-American Face of Bulgari: 'It's Any Girl's Dream to Play with Jewels'

Eiza González has achieved a dream she didn't know she had: To be the first Latin-American brand ambassador in North America for the Italian luxury brand Bulgari. González, 31, who is known for starring in films like I Care A Lot and Baby Driver, was surprised to find herself in this role for two reasons: The first is that she grew up in Mexico City "as quite a tomboy," and the second is because she didn't see many women who looked like herself in high-fashion ads when she was young.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Ariana Grande Shines in a Glittering Minidress, Sheer Tights & Sky-High Platforms for ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande’s first official promo for “The Voice” is here and it did not disappoint. The “Sweetener” singer joins the music competition as a new judge for the upcoming season, joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the hot seat. Today, the NBC series debuted a campaign on social media featuring all four judges in a camp-inspired promo.
CelebritiesVogue

Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame At A Romantic Ceremony In The South Of France

Congratulations, Issa Rae! The actor, writer and producer announced her marriage to her long-term boyfriend, businessman Louis Diame, in an Instagram post, including plenty of images of both the spectacular South of France setting and her dreamy custom Vera Wang Haute dress. With the ceremony taking place at the legendary Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, known for its luxurious trappings, stunning sea views, and a guestbook that includes everyone from Queen Victoria to Elizabeth Taylor, Rae decided to pull out all the stops.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Wore the Perfect Linen Trousers in Paris

Angelina Jolie continued her minimalist style streak while hitting the streets of Paris with her family. On July 22, the actress was photographed heading to the Guerlain store on the Champs-Elysées—alongside kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox, 13—wearing a flowing white tee and pair of nude flared trousers courtesy of the Chloé resort 2022 collection, as well as a coordinated white mask and the D-Moi nude patent calfskin pumps by Christian Dior.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Emily Blunt Looks Right Out of a ‘Jungle Cruise’ in a Ribbed Green Dress & Buzzy Wrap Sandals

Emily Blunt is on a promo tour for her new film, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and her press outfits do not disappoint. Last night’s look, as styled by Jessica Paster, highlighted an asymmetric bodycon dress courtesy of up-and-coming brand The Sei; though Blunt chose to wear the design with a slightly looser fit, the silhouette features a one-shoulder silhouette and a ribbed jungle green fabric for a softer appeal with an on-theme touch.
Hair CareTelegraph

Has Nicole Kidman started a new hair trend with her 'long pixie' cut?

Lately we have seen a wave of new haircuts worth putting on your Pinterest board. Jada Pinkett Smith and Iris Law have shaved their hair to a striking number one, while early adopters Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz are sporting the short pixie cut that Edie Sedgewick, Mia Farrow and Twiggy made famous in the 60s.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

How Eiza González Went from Teen Pop Star to the New Face of BVLGARI

Eiza González is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for her role as both “ordinary girl” Clara Molina and her pop star alter ego, Roxy Pop, on the Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña conmigo the actress has been in the public eye since she was 16. Now making a (new) name for herself as a burgeoning action film star—in movies such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong—González is leveling up. Having just been named the first Latin-American ambassador for BVLGARI North America, the star is divulging what it means for her community and why representation is so important.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Salma Hayek's Got the 'Best Husband in the World'—Meet Fashion-Mogul François-Henri Pinault!

They say you meet someone when you least expect it. Such was the case for Salma Hayek when she first crossed paths with future husband François-Henri Pinault. “I found a man better than any man I could ever in my life imagine existed. He found me, actually. I wasn’t even looking,” the 54-year-old Eternals star told Latina Magazine (via the Daily Mail) in 2011 about their chance encounter.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Wes Gordon Appointed Couture Council Honoree, Rihanna And Arianna Both Venture Into Perfume, Catherine Deneuve’s (Affordable!) Luxury Shoe Auction, And More!

Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon to receive MFIT Couture Council Award. Announced today by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT), Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon is set to receive the 2021 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The award—whose past recipients include the likes of Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera herself—will be presented at the annual New York City luncheon on Wednesday, September 22. Presenting the award will be co-chairs Jeffrey Fowler and Émilie Rubinfeld, as well as Nordstrom, who is acting as sponsor. Gordon, who began his stint at the womenswear atelier in 2017 as a consultant before becoming the design lead, isn’t new to recognition for his vibrant approach to fashion—his previous awards include the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award and he was once a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. Though currently closed due to COVID, MFIT is scheduled to open its doors again on August 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy