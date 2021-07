In 2018, Rolling Stone Magazine featured the 10 best things from Dierk Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival which ranged from the fantastic music line-up to “the stunning scenery of Buena Vista, Colorado”. When Bentley announced that Seven Peaks Music Festival would return for its third year over Labor Day Weekend 2021, he told Rolling Stone that “It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same.” I am sure the Chamber of Commerce will agree that you just can’t buy that kind of advertising for a small mountain town!