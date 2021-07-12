Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Revealed: The cost of believing financial falsehoods

By Carla Fried Rate.com
Scranton Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers call them biases, though we know them as beliefs, often deeply held and, over time, ruining our financial lives. A team of behavioral researchers at Morningstar, using survey data from a University of Chicago survey, quantified how four biases lead people to have less in savings, more debt and lower credit scores. Based on survey responses, 1,200 participants were sorted into three buckets: financially vulnerable, financially coping or healthy.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Financial Planner#University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

3 Ways to Supplement Social Security in Retirement

For the average American, Social Security could replace 40% of your income in retirement. But this number varies, and for some it could make up an even smaller portion. This means that avoiding living on a fixed income after you’ve stopped working could require having other income sources. Here are three ways you can supplement your Social Security payment in retirement.
Income TaxMuscatine Journal

Retirees: Social Security Benefits Are Replacing Less Income

Social Security benefits aren't an adequate source of retirement income without additional savings to support you. There's a simple reason for that: They replace a pretty small percentage of your pre-retirement earnings. Unfortunately, that percentage is rapidly shrinking. According to the Center for Retirement Research, Social Security replaced about 41%...
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

How Long Will a Million Dollars Last in Retirement?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Personal Capital. A lot of people wonder exactly how much money they’re going to need in order to enjoy a comfortable retirement. One common benchmark for retirement savings is $1 million. “Surely, if I’ve saved up a million bucks, I’ll be able to...
Personal FinanceMuscatine Journal

4 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Many Americans reach retirement with far too little money saved. That can be a big problem. Social Security alone can't support you. So if you don't have a hefty nest egg, you might need to look for alternative income sources. Here are four out-of-the-box ideas that could provide some unexpected...
Personal FinanceQuad Cities Onlines

The 1 Social Security Trap You Can't Afford to Fall Into

Despite the fact that millions of seniors rely on Social Security heavily in retirement, there's a lot of misinformation about the program. And sometimes, all it takes is a single misunderstanding to wind up with a lot less money in benefits than you may have anticipated. Such could be your reality if you wind up falling victim to this avoidable trap.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Facts That Might Surprise You

If you claim Social Security benefits too early, you could reduce the size of your checks. Around half of all seniors lose some of their Social Security benefits to taxes. Most people can't live on Social Security alone. Social Security is both very important and very popular, but many people...
Personal Financebigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Change your direct deposit information online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere. We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify...
Personal Financesantaclaritamagazine.com

Social Security Optimization Strategies

Developing a strategy for Social Security is a key component of building a holistic retirement plan. Though you may not rely on these funds as your primary retirement income, they can be a great resource to fund legacy goals, your long-term care plan, or other wealth strategies. In recognition of August marking the anniversary of Social Security, we are highlighting three key considerations to maximize your benefits.
Personal Financeetftrends.com

Want Better Retirement Income? Avoid These Pitfalls.

When it comes to generating enough income in retirement, many investors think of what they need to do to ensure the best outcomes. That’s the right way to look at things, but investors should also remember what should be avoided. Think of it as addition by subtraction. While many retirees...
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Retirement expectations, reality often don’t align

That’s perhaps the most critical question to ask people who are currently retired. Is your retirement what you expected, or is it something else?. For more than 30 years, the Employee Benefit Research Institute has conducted the Retirement Confidence Survey, which gauges the views and attitudes of working-age and retired Americans regarding retirement and their preparations for retirement.
Personal Financefederalnewsnetwork.com

Social Security: Insurance or investment?

A major financial decision facing almost everyone at some point in their life is when to take Social Security. Not if, but when. It can be a big bucks decision. And the correct answer is, it depends. For some people, Social Security is more like an investment. They want to...
Personal Financemidfloridanewspapers.com

Three ways to achieve independence with Social Security

Celebrating our nation’s independence every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.
Businessvaldostaceo.com

Kent Patrick: A 6.1% Bump in Social Security?

COLA and Social Security. The news keeps getting better for Social Security recipients. It's now projected that benefits will increase 6.1% in 2022, up from the 4.7% forecast just two months ago. That would be the most significant increase since 1983. It’s all about inflation. Social Security cost of living...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Financial audit of City reveals that TheBus lost $10M in 2020

A financial audit of the city and county of Honolulu shows The Bus system lost millions of dollars in revenue in 2020. The report was presented to the Honolulu City Council today. The review found revenue dropped nearly 6% last year-- that's about $10 million. It also found operating expenses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy