Revealed: The cost of believing financial falsehoods
Researchers call them biases, though we know them as beliefs, often deeply held and, over time, ruining our financial lives. A team of behavioral researchers at Morningstar, using survey data from a University of Chicago survey, quantified how four biases lead people to have less in savings, more debt and lower credit scores. Based on survey responses, 1,200 participants were sorted into three buckets: financially vulnerable, financially coping or healthy.www.thetimes-tribune.com
Comments / 0