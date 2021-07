ASHFIELD — Fire Chief Kyle Walker made Ashfield history last week when he was unanimously appointed as the town’s first full-time fire chief. Walker is replacing former Fire Chief Del Haskins, who retired on June 30 after 47 years of service. Walker, who is in his 22nd year with the Ashfield Fire Department, can trace his desire to serve his town back to the age of 15, when he started as an junior firefighter.