LinkedIn And hiQ Continue Battle Over Users' Data

By Wendy Davis
mediapost.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal judges gave short shrift to privacy considerations in 2019, when they upheld an order requiring LinkedIn to allow analytics company hiQ to scrape users' data, the social networking company argues in new court papers. LinkedIn says that in the last two years, the “grave threat to privacy ... from...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

